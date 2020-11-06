Dancehall artiste Charles Nii Armah Mensah known in showbiz as Shatta Wale has become the latest person to state that self-acclaimed King of comedy Derrick Kobina Bonney aka DKB is not funny.

The ‘Gringo’ hitmaker made this statement during an interview with Nhyira FM in Kumasi when he was asked which celebrity he would be surprised to see in Heaven.

Shatta Wale in responding to the question mentioned DKB’s name as one person he would be surprised to see in Heaven.

According to him, DKB jokes are so dry that he can’t crack a joke for God to laugh so he allows him to enter Heaven.

Shatta Wale applauded OB Amponsah as one of the best comedian in the country.

Watch the video below:

DKB has for sometime now been tagged as a boring comedian and his jokes are only centered on ethnicity.

Recently, he announced that he was quitting the profession and this got a lot of people happy but he came back some few hours to reveal that he was just kidding because he was not dropping comedy.