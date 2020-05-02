Jon Germain and KOD quit EIB Network after 5 years of working with them

- Advertisement -

Experienced Radio Host and Media Personality, Jon Germain has seceded with Starr FM. Jon Germain took to his official Facebook page to make this announcement of his departure.

In the post, Jon Germain stated that he’s decided to part ways with Starr FM after 5 years and 9 months on mutual grounds.

Sharing his post he wrote; “I am happy to announce that after 5 years and 9 months of being with STARR FM & the EIB family, we have decided to mutually part ways. I’d like to thank everyone who worked with me from the Drop off to The Zone…And everyone who tuned in to my shows. All the best”.

In other related news; Seasoned Broadcaster, Kofi Okyere Darko, popularly known as KOD has resigned from EIB Network after 5 years of working with them.

According to KOD, his reason for resigning is that he is taking a break for the radio business.

In farewell post on his official Facebook page, he wrote;

“After 5 straight years at EIB, we mutually parted company last Thursday. It’s been 5 awesome years with an amazing family. From Live FM, my love child as Head of events & host of 360 Live (I truly enjoyed my days at Live with the youngsters) & later moving to Starr to host the Zone & Starr Dive, it’s been a fabulous learning curve.

I’m indebted to the Duffour family, my brother & friend Bolaray (since our mid-teens), Von, gorgeous Emaline, Jeffrey De Gea (who walked me through a lot), Miss Nancy Adobea Anane & my fav marketing & sales family…. our daily KOD tales ( Selassie Tettey Kekeli Gloria Hogba)….. and the last year with my old friend, the gorgeous Cookie & DJ Vyrusky on Starr Drive, it’s been an awesome trip.

I want to say thanks to the EiB family for believing my capabilities & the fab times.

A break from radio is in order after 24 years right?

From Monday, you can catch me at NINETEEN57 off the Oxford Street from 10am.

May God bless us all”