Jon Germain and wife welcome new baby

By Kweku Derrick
Ghanaian musician Jon Germain has announced the birth of a new member of his family. It’s a girl!

On Tuesday, May 11, 2021, Jon, who doubles as a radio presenter, shared the good news with his social media followers.

Clad in white, the soul singer held his daughter in his arms as she slept calmly on a pillow placed on his laps.

Jon Germain thanked his wife Nadia Brong for blessing him with another child. Doctors who delivered the baby were not left out.

“Glory To Yahweh Alone. Thank you.. Thank you @mrs_germain for giving me (In DJ Khalid Voice) ANOTHER ONE ??. Thanks to Dr Chike and your team at Landmark Hospital. God bless you,” he captioned the photo of the newborn posted on Instagram.

Dozens of congratulatory messages have poured in from his colleagues, friends, and followers on social media.

Source:GHPage

Wednesday, May 12, 2021
