Sports
Joran Ayew speaks publicly for the first time, flaunts his packs
Sports

By Albert

By Albert
Joran Ayew speaks publicly for the first time, flaunts his packs
Have you ever heard Black Stars player Jordan Ayew speak publicly before?

In a new video, the Crystal Palace forward is seen speaking for the first time.

He bragged about his body and also made some pronouncements about the weather.

In the video, he said the weather was too warm reason he decided to take off his clothes.

“My pack is now five, it is not six,” he said jokingly to a man in the video.

As an introverted fellow, it’s strange to see Jordan Ayew publicly speak for the very first time ever.

Check out the video below…

Partey, Dede, Jordan miss out on CAF Player of the Year nominees list
No Ghanaian player was nominated for the CAF Player of the Year after the 30-man list was unveiled.

Nit even Arsenals’ Thomas Partey, Crystal Palace’s Jordan Ayew or Black Stars skipper Andre Dede Ayew could even make the list.

Read more HERE…

