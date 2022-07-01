Joran Ayew speaks publicly for the first time, flaunts his packs

- Advertisement -

Have you ever heard Black Stars player Jordan Ayew speak publicly before?

In a new video, the Crystal Palace forward is seen speaking for the first time.

He bragged about his body and also made some pronouncements about the weather.

In the video, he said the weather was too warm reason he decided to take off his clothes.

“My pack is now five, it is not six,” he said jokingly to a man in the video.

As an introverted fellow, it’s strange to see Jordan Ayew publicly speak for the very first time ever.

Check out the video below…