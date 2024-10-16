GhPageNewsJordan Ayew and Ati Zigi allegedly fought in the dressing room
Jordan Ayew and Ati Zigi allegedly fought in the dressing room

By Qwame Benedict
It’s been alleged that a fight broke up in the dressing room of the Blackstars after they lost to Sudan yesterday.

Ghanaians yesterday were left disappointed after the team lost the match which automatically meant the team was not going to feature in next year’s AFCON competition to be staged in Morrocco.

After the disappointing loss to the Sudanese team, it was disclosed that the dressing room was in chaos and this resulted in some of the players exchanging blows.

A source mentioned that Jordan Ayew and goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi got into a fight.

According to the source, Jordan Ayew before the match asked that instead of the team playing beautifully, he would wish the team to be direct and quick with the ball.

But this didn’t go that way as they went out to play beautiful football and the result was what we witnessed.

author avatar
Qwame Benedict
Qwame Benedict is an entertainment editor at GhPage.com, He has a Degree in Public Administration and Information Studies from the University of Ghana. His professional career in entertainment journalism dates back to 2015 when he was writing for the now-defunct EnterGhana.com. He also got the chance to write for K-Hitz radio before joining GhPage in 2017.
See Full Bio
