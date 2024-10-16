It’s been alleged that a fight broke up in the dressing room of the Blackstars after they lost to Sudan yesterday.

Ghanaians yesterday were left disappointed after the team lost the match which automatically meant the team was not going to feature in next year’s AFCON competition to be staged in Morrocco.

After the disappointing loss to the Sudanese team, it was disclosed that the dressing room was in chaos and this resulted in some of the players exchanging blows.

A source mentioned that Jordan Ayew and goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi got into a fight.

According to the source, Jordan Ayew before the match asked that instead of the team playing beautifully, he would wish the team to be direct and quick with the ball.

But this didn’t go that way as they went out to play beautiful football and the result was what we witnessed.

Watch the video below: