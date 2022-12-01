Jordan Ayew Biography: Real Age, Networth, Cars, Houses, Wife, Kids, Salary etc

Jordan Ayew is a professional Ghanaian football player who currently plays for the premier league club Crystal Palace.

He made his debut for the senior national team on September 5, 2010, where the Blackstars won against Swaziland.

In 2012, he scored his first and second international goals in the Africa Cup of Nations qualification match win against Lesotho in Ghana.

Jordan Ayew was born on 11th September 1991 in Seclin, France to a Ghanaian mother Maha Ayew and father Abedi Pele who is regarded as a Ghanaian football legend.

At the age of 9, he joined the Lyon-Duchére’s youth academy. He spent six years gathering ample skills for the game.

Jordan Ayew signed his first professional contract as a footballer for Olympique Marseille in 2009.

After spending 5 years at Marseille, he signed a four-year contract with Lorient in July 2014. In July 2015, the player joined Aston Villa for a five-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Jordan made his first international appearance in 2012 when Ghana played against Lesotho in the 2014 world cup qualification matches.

He was a member of the Ghanaian team that competed in the 2014 World Cup. He also played for the Blackstars squad that came in second in the 2015 AFCON in Equatorial Guinea after losing to Ivory Coast during a penalty session.

Wife and Kids

Jordan Ayew is married to Denise Acquah, and they have two kids together, a boy and a girl.

Denise is about her life, marriage, and family, she even keeps a private account across her social media platforms, limiting the type of content accessible to the public.

Although nothing is known about Denise Acquah, she has been confirmed as Jordan Ayew’s legitimate wife.

Cars, Houses and Networth

Jordan Ayew is earning well from his successful football career. His net worth is estimated to be about $2.3 million. This is from his football wages and salary.

Although he has houses, but their locations are unknown. Jordan is a lover of sports cars and has many of them parked inside his luxurious garage.