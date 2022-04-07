type here...
Jordan Ayew meets Prez Akufo-Addo after scoring against Arsenal [PHOTOS]

By Kweku Derrick
Jordan Ayew meets Nana Akufo-Addo
Ghanaian striker Jordan Ayew paid a courtesy call on President Nana Akufo-Addo on Monday following his goal in Crystal Palace’s 3-0 win over Arsenal at Selhurst Park.

Jordan Ayew scored the second goal for Palace against Thomas Partey’s side, incidentally, his second goal of the season.

He later met the President who was in London to launch the government’s flagship tourism drive projects.

Photographs from the meeting show the striker presenting the President with his jersey in a frame and also in a hearty conversation with the President.

Jordan Ayew failed to make an impact during Ghana’s 2022 World Cup playoff with Nigeria, as he came under backlash for what many described as a lazy performance.

Arsenal’s Thomas Partey became the nation’s darling boy after he set Ghana on the path to Qatar during the second leg.

Ghana held Nigeria to a 1-1 draw but qualified for the 2022 World Cup on the away goals rule.

