An insider from the Blackstars camp has come out to tell the world what Jordan Ayew was telling Coach Kwesi Appiah after the Sudan game at the Accra Sports Stadium last Thursday.

The insider identified as Sheikh Tophic Kadir who is also the deputy communications manager of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), disclosed that the striker was complaining to the former Blackstars coach about some spoilt chances by the National Team.

According to Sheikh Tophic, after seeing the video on social media, he reached out to Coach Kwesi Appiah to know the details of the conversation with Jordan Ayew.

“When I saw the video trending, I went behind the scenes to speak to Kwesi Appiah. From the conversation, Jordan was complaining to Kwesi that he did not understand why the team played so well, created good chances, yet they were unable to score.

“Watch the video carefully, and you will see him asking, ‘why,’ ‘why,’” he said.