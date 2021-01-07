Joselyn Dumas condemns squabble at the inauguration of the 8th Parliament

- Advertisement -

Actress and brand influencer, Joselyn Dumas has condemned the recent disturbances in Parliament during the dissolution of the 7th Parliament and the inauguration of the 8th.

Videos and pictures from the inauguration awash on social media confirm reports that there was a scuffle in Parliament over who had majority seats.

The NDC reportedly occupied the majority seats in Parliament to the displeasure of the members of the NPP.

This and the election which made the NDC’s Alban Bagbin Speaker of Parliament for the 8th Parliament led to a scuffle between both parties that needed the military to diffuse.

Meanwhile, screen goddess, Joselyn Dumas has in a tweet lambasted lawmakers for their savage and childish display.

“Grown educated individuals with children, fighting! in one of the highest law-making space in our country. Ghana ?? is highly revered for our respect for the seat of government, democratic system & impeccable composure in Parliament. I am soo disappointed! ?#7thTo8thParliament”, she tweeted.

Joselyn called their behaviour a disgrace to our democracy.