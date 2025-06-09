Joselyn Dumas melts hearts with adorable car duet with her daughter Xenia

Beautiful and curvaceous Ghanaian actress and media personality, Joselyn Dumas, has warmed the hearts of fans with a touching display of mother-daughter bonding.

In the beautiful video, Joselyn Dumas can be seen enjoying a car ride with her daughter, Xenia Gaisie.

What began as a casual moment quickly turned magical as Xenia took over the car stereo, delivering a soulful rendition of American R&B star Miguel’s hit song Adorn.

READ ALSO: Lady pours acid on her boyfriend after breakup

The actress looked on in admiration and awe as her daughter sang with a sweet, melodic voice that instantly captivated viewers. Joselyn’s proud expression was unmistakable, clearly touched by her daughter’s vocal talent.

Fans and celebrities alike flooded the comments section with admiration, not just for Xenia’s voice, but also for the striking resemblance she shares with her famous mother.

READ ALSO: Part 2 & 3 of pastor’s daughter’s video surfaces