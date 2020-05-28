type here...
Source:Ghpage.com
Joseph Yamin sues Kennedy Agyapong GHC 95 million for defamation

By Qwame Benedict
Joseph-Yamin-and-Kennedy-Agyapong
Joseph Yamin sues Kennedy Agyapong GHC 95 million for defamation
Former deputy minister of sports Joseph Yamin has slapped lawmaker and businessman Hon. Kennedy Agyapong an amount of GHC 95 million for defamation.

The suit comes after Mr Kennedy Agyapong accused him of being a ‘killer’ on live television. Joseph is suing both the MP and his company, Ken City Media Limited.

Mr Joseph says Mr Kennedy Agyapong, during live a show on his Oman FM accused Mr Joseph Yamin of conspiring to commit a series of murders to create instability in the country before the December elections.

“The plaintiff avers that, on or about 14th day of May 2020, the 1st defendant published false news about the plaintiff which were defamatory on the 2nd defendant media airwaves OMAN FM 107.1”.

Lawsuit
Lawsuit
