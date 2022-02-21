Josephine Nkrumah resigns as Chairperson of NCCE ?

type here...
News

By Albert
Josephine Nkrumah, the Chairperson of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has resigned.

From April 30, 2022, Josephine Nkrumah claims she will no longer be interested in holding the role.

This was stated in a letter sent to the commission’s personnel.

Despite the fact that the letter did not specify why she was retiring, reports imply she was taking a job with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Excerpts of the letter reads: “It has been an honour to serve Ghana through this Commission as Deputy as Deputy Chairperson (April 1, 2015 – December 19, 2016) and Chairperson (December 20,2016 to date).  I would like to thank each and everyone of you for your cooperation and support during my service to the country as Chairperson, It has been an honour and a pleasure and a pleasure working with you.”

The out-going NCCE Chair happens to be one of the few appointees of the erstwhile John Mahama administration who remained in office after the Akufo-Addo government took over in 2017.

    TODAY

    Monday, February 21, 2022
    Accra
