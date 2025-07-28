Joy Industries CEO refuses to mourn Daddy Lumba

The Chief Executive Officer of Joy Industries, Manfred Takyi, has stirred intense controversy on social media following his blunt declaration that he will not mourn the passing of legendary Ghanaian highlife musician Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba.

In a Facebook post shared on Monday, July 28, 2025, Director Manfred addressed the growing pressure from the public to issue a tribute in honor of the late singer.

The business mogul, however, made it clear that he would not pay tribute to someone who wronged him personally and financially.

According to Mr Takyi, Daddy Lumba owed him both money and a Toyota Tundra from a botched endorsement agreement that was never fulfilled.

He claimed the music icon failed to honor his part of the deal, and as a result, he sees no reason to join the chorus of public mourning.

“People should stop disturbing me to mourn someone who took my money and car and never delivered,” Takyi stated bluntly in the post, igniting a flurry of reactions online.

News of Daddy Lumba’s death broke on Saturday, July 26, 2025, plunging the nation into mourning. The 59-year-old music legend reportedly fell ill in the early hours of the morning and was rushed to the Bank Hospital in Cantonments, Accra.

He passed away shortly after being admitted.

Lumba’s passing has triggered an outpouring of grief from fans, celebrities, politicians, and fellow musicians across Ghana and beyon

d. Known for timeless hits like Aben Wo Ha, Ankwanoma, and Theresa, Daddy Lumba’s contribution to Ghanaian music spans more than three decades, cementing his legacy as one of the greatest highlife musicians in the country’s history.