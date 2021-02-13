type here...
GhPage News My breasts fell from my bra while crossing the road - Boobs...
News

My breasts fell from my bra while crossing the road – Boobs Queen reveal how

By Nazir Hamzah
JOYCE-ADDO-QUEEN
- Advertisement -

Joyce Addo widely known as Queen has disclosed her big breasts once came out from her brazier while crossing a road as she was gushing.

According to her the incident created a scene from the bystanders which made her quickly picked a taxi and left for home.

Joyce Addo spaeking in an interview with SVTV Africa’s DJ Nyame narrated that while running across the street her bra could not contain the heavy weight of her boobs which got her bra torn and eventually letting out the bigger boobs.

”I felt so shy especially the comments from the taxi drivers and people around. I was wearing a dress too so it was visible.

I heard comments you’ll kill us with your boobs, what is this? So I quickly jumped into a taxi and went home, ” Queen said.

The big boobs woman also revealed an experience at the gym where a guy fell from the treadmill because he was not focusing but rather staring at her bigger boobs.

”As soon as I entered the gym, I noticed him staring. He eventually fell off the treadmill and I knew it was because of me, ” Queen added.

Source:GHPAGE.COM

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Saturday, February 13, 2021
Accra
haze
86 ° F
86 °
86 °
79 %
2.6mph
40 %
Sat
87 °
Sun
85 °
Mon
86 °
Tue
86 °
Wed
85 °

TRENDING

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News