The gruesome murder of Little – a gym instructor in Tantra Hills – has opened a can of secrets about his affair with multiple women, and the drama surrounding the story has taken a new twist.

Little was killed by some unknown assailants who knocked on his door between 2 am to 3 am on July 22, because of his affair with another man’s wife.

Hours after the news broke, a netizen took to social media to claim that award-winning broadcaster Akumaa Mama Zimbi was the supposed married woman in question.

Among other things, Little is said to have been chopping the broadcaster for the past seven (7) years.

Facebook celebrity and vlogger, Obaa Tiwa, who has dropped new information on the mysterious reason behind Little’s assassination, also claims Mama Zimbi was indeed warming the bed of the young man.

In fact, she was the main sugar mummy out of about four older women Little was bonking.

Additionally, Obaa Tiwaa alleged that the apartment Little lived in and the motorcycle he was using at the time of his death were all paid for by Mama Zimbi.

She went further to allege that Gospel artiste Joyce Blessing was also having affair with Little despite being married.

According to her, a dispute once ensued between Joyce Blessing and Akumaa Mama Zimbi over the gym instructor.

Obaa Tiwaa further said Joyce Blessing’s affair also played a factor to the collapse of her marriage to David Adu- Gyamfi (Dave Joy).

Watch the video below.