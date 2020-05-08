- Advertisement -

Popular Gospel musician Joyce Blessing has broken the silence on issues concerning her divorce with husband and the subject of having her kids back.

Rumours have fast spread like wildfire that Joyce Blessing and her husband Dave Joy are no more as couples as the two have divorced and thus she (Joye Blessing) wants to take full custody of their children.

Reacting to the viral allegations in an interview on Okay Fm’s “Ekwansodwodwo” hosted by ace broadcaster Abeiku Aggrey Santana said she will not make any statements on-air about her alleged divorce and custody battle for her children with her husband because her lawyers are working on the issue.

Joyce responding to questions by the host about videos fast going viral on social media sighted by Ghpage.com that has her in an argument with her sister-in-law over the custody of her children, said her team will release a statement to clarify the issues, and she would not like to comment on it until then.

Her reason being that she does not want to be misrepresented or misquoted by anyone before official statements are issued by her team and lawyers.