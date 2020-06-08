Audio: Joyce Blessing’s brother, King David fights manager over Picanto

Joyce Blessing's brother, King David fights manager for buying him a Picanto instead of a Sonata car

A recorded conversation of Ghanaian Gospel Singer King David who is Joyce Blessing’s brother and his manager Nana Gyan has gone viral on WhatsApp.

According to the audio, King Davi fumed at his manager because he stated in their contract that he would buy him a Sonata car and provide him with other things to boost his brand.

But the manager instead bought him a Picanto car which he rejected and resulted in a heated argument on phone.

It’s unclear who recorded the audio and leaked but its going viral all over social media.

A few months ago King David teamed up with his sister Joyce Blessing and CSP Kofi Sarpong to release the first single under his new label titled “My Turn”.

Listen to the audio of King David and his manager below:

Joyce Blessing got social media buzzing weeks ago when news went viral about her marital problems.

The only comment Joyce Blessing has given so far on the rumored divorce is that her lawyers are handling and in due time, every detail will come out.