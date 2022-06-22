- Advertisement -

Female gospel diva, Joyce Blessing, has finally reacted to her viral booze video during a Facebook live session she hosted a few hours ago.

Whiles indirectly addressing the viral cheating and booze saga, the gospel diva thanked all her fans and loved ones who rallied behind her after Nana Agradaa shared the demeaning video.

She also chided all the attackers who severely vilified her after the infamous video landed on the internet.

According to her, they have all been disgraced because she’s fine and safe contrary to what her haters were expecting.

Joyce Blessing also assured her fans that she wouldn’t allow this set back dampen her God-given talent.

Background

Evangelist Patricia Asiedu also known as Nana Agradaa took her beef with Joyce Blessing to another level after the latter mocked her over her marital issues.

The former fetish priestess released a video of drunk Joyce Blessing who was professing her love and crying over her boyfriend.

According to Nana Agradaa, she advised the gospel musician to settle her marital issues and stick with her husband but her advise fell on deaf ears.

Agradaa revealed that the wife of Joyce Blessing’s alleged boyfriend abused her for chasing her husband which led her to drinking on social media.

Agradaa indicated that she has a video of Joyce Blessing being abused by her boyfriend’s wife and will release it if she is dared.

She warned Joyce Blessing to desist from making remarks about her marital woes as she is not fit to comment about her issues.

This followed after the ‘I Swerve’ hitmaker mocked Nana Agradaa for enduring the martial woes she suffered sometime ago and cluelessly judged her wrongly.

Joyce Blessing also made fun of Nana Agradaa’s ‘failing’ church and warned her to stay away from her marital issues.