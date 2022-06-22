type here...
Joyce Blessing finally speaks in new video after her leaked bedroom tape
News

Joyce Blessing finally speaks in new video after her leaked bedroom tape

By Kweku Derrick
Nana Agradaa jubilates after Joyce Blessing's husband exposed her
Embattled Ghanaian gospel singer Joyce Blessing is still holding onto her “unbreakable” mantra as she continues to fight trials and tribulations in her marriage.

It would be recalled that about a week ago, a video of the musician getting drunk and professing her love for an unknown man got leaked onto the internet.

Despite a statement from her management saying Joyce did the video for her “loving husband”, Dave Joy vehemently denied the claims and insisted that his wife sent the video to her boyfriend instead not him.

The response from Joyce’s husband gave her nemesis, Nana Agradaa, the ultimate luxury to mock and call her many unpleasant names, including labelling her as a cheat and prostitute.

Following the embarrassing incident, Joyce has had no reason to further defend herself after her husband left her in a lone battle but to appreciate the support she has received so far.

In a new video shared on her Instagram page, the gospel singer has expressed her sincerest gratitude to all her fans and well-meaning Ghanaians who wished her all amid her predicaments.

Watch the video below

Meanwhile, Nana Agradaa is said to be in possession of another video of Joyce Blessing allegedly smoking weed.

Considering how Joyce has been humiliated in the past week for poking her nose into Nana Agradaa and her husband’s marriage issues, the video might cause a catastrophe if it’s released.

    Source:GHPage

