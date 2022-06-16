- Advertisement -

The husband of gospel musician, Joyce Blessing has finally reacted to the controversial video of his wife which has been widely circulated.

Dave Joy, in reacting to the press statement by Joyce Blessing’s management explained that the video wasn’t meant for him.

According to Dave Joy, his real name is Kwabena Adu Gyamfi and the drunk video Joyce made was for another man known as Kwame.

Dave Joy indicated that he is still married to the gospel musician even though their divorce case is currently in court.

He revealed that the video of drunk Joyce Blessing professing her love for her partner is an old video which wasn’t for him.

Dave Joy added that he had tendered the statement from Joyce’s management to his lawyers and will be taken to court for their divorce case.

Few days ago, Nana Agradaa released a video of the ‘I Swerve’ hitmaker in a drunken state reaffirming her love to her boyfriend who is reportedly a married man.

However, after the video went viral, Joyce Blessing’s management released a press statement to debunk rumours.

They explained that the video is an old video where Joyce Blessing was professing her love to her husband and wasn’t meant for the public.