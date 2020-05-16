- Advertisement -

Gospel musician Joyce Blessing for some days now has been trending all over media platforms after it came out that her marriage is on the verge of collapse.

The news about their ‘already collapsed marriage’ was reported by Accra Fm host Nana Romeo who happens to be very close to the family of the Gospel artist.

Joyce who has three children with her husband is rumoured to have gone ahead to tell her husband Dave Joy who also is her manager that she wants to walk out of their marriage.

Well, when we all thought their broken marriage is physical, a prophet named Alfred Acheampong has taken all aback with a profound revelation new to all.

According to the prophet, he took to prayer when the issue of Joyce Blessing’s marriage popped up because he’s her biggest fan and likes her songs.

In one of his encounter with God interceding on behalf of the singer, he was lead by the spirit to see a thick black cloud around Joyce Blessing where she was being pulled back.

“… she was screaming as soon as she was being dragged back to the dark. God revealed to me; I saw something like she’d joined an all-female secret society. In this society, all the ladies turned into men. Meaning all your dressing must replicate that of a man.”

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

The prophet in his revelation said the secret society she joined gave her at least two years to be a global icon through music but she needed to offer a sacrifice.

According to him, the only person who was deemed worthy for the sacrifice was Dave Joy. He again said the cause of their marriage problems comes as a result of the spiritual hunt on her husband.

Prophet Alfred sent out a strong warning to Dave Joy to be careful else he would face a serious spiritual attack that will end his life. He ended by saying God needs Joyce Blessing back to his Kingdom.