Gospel musician Joyce Blessing for some days now has been trending after it was revealed that her marriage is on the verge of collapse.

This was reported by Accra Fm host Nana Romeo who happens to be very close to the family of the Gospel musician.

According to earlier reports, Joyce Blessing had gone forward to tell his husband who also doubles as his manager known as Dave Joy that she wants to walk out of their marriage.

Joyce who has three children with her husband is rumoured to have told him that she has no love for him again and it would be in their own interest if they could just go their separate ways.

In a new twist to the story, it has been alledged that the ‘I swerve’ hitmaker is in a relationship with her gym instructor whose name we only know as Prince.

From the source, Prince is a gym instructor at HT fitness gym a place where Joyce goes for her workout session.

Rumours going round also has it that Prince was the one who actually drove Joyce Blessing’s car to see and present drinks back to the family of her husband Dave Joy.

Let’s not forget amid Joyce Blessing and Dave Joy’s marriage issue, also came another revelation that her husband has also been ‘chopping’ a lady identified as Julie Kay.

Julie Kay used to be the publicist of the Gospel musician, Joyce Blessing.