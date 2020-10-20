type here...
Joyce Blessings curses former publicist Jullie Jay

By Lizbeth Brown
Julie Jay-Kanz(L) and Joyce Blessing(R)
Ghanaian gospel musician Joyce Blessing has rained generational curses on former publicist Jullie Jay-Kanz for sabotaging her.

In a audio chanced upon by GhPage.com, the gospel musician cursed her former publicist originally known as Juliana Ntiamoah.

According to Joyce Blessing, she treated Juliana like her sister and made sure she had a comfortable life when they were working together.

She also revealed that Juliana has on several occasions received her (Joyce Blessing) revenue without her knowledge.

Joyce Blessing added that it beats her imagination why Juliana will try to ruin her career.

Joyce Blessing further swore on her life that Juliana and her entire generation would live miserable lives full of suffering.

“You and your entire generation will suffer for the rest of your lives. I treated you like a sister but you are still sabotaging me.

I swear on my life that you will never enjoy the fruits of your labour. You will never be appreciated in this life. God will punish you and these curses cannot be reversed”, Joyce Blessing angrily said.

Listen to the audio below;

Several months ago, Joyce Blessings opened up about separation from her husband Dave Joy, who doubles as her manager.

She revealed how her ex-husband and her former publicist have taken over her social media accounts.

According to the “I Swerve You” hitmaker, Juliana and her ex-husband want to ruin her career.

Source:Ghpage

