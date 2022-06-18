- Advertisement -

Dave Joy, the husband of Joyce Blessing, has reiterated that the embarrassing video showing the gospel singer getting drunk has nothing to do with him.

In the bedroom video that went viral Wednesday, Joyce – who looked depressed – was seen drinking a bottle of red wine while she professed her love for an unknown man who had seemingly broken her heart.

Later, her team released a statement in which they claimed she did the video for her husband. But in his response, Dave exposed his wife and insisted that she sent the video to another man she was reportedly having an affair with.

Dave – who clarified that Joyce Blessing is still his wife despite her infidelity – has yet again opened up about the sour relationship between him and his wife amid the brouhaha.

In an interview on Asempa FM, he revealed among other things that it has been impossible to reach Joyce Blessing because she has blocked him.

Dave’s initial reaction to the video and statement was met with heavy backlash from scores of Ghanaians who believe he should have remained silent to protect his wife.

He denied claims by Joyce’s management team that the leaked tape is “an old video of a loving wife expressing private feelings to her husband and the contents were meant to be circulated publicly”.

Dave Joy explained that his real name is Kwabena Adu Gyamfi and the drunk video Joyce made was for another man known as Kwame.

Dave Joy and Joyce Blessing are still in court over a divorce case that started earlier this year after a DNA test he conducted with her consent revealed that he is not the biological father of two of their three children.

In response to the recent video, he noted that he had tendered the statement from Joyce’s management to his lawyers and will be taken to court for their divorce case.

At this point, it would be safe to say that Joyce Blessing is in some deep sh*t.