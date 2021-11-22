Joyce Boakye breaks silence on the curses from her new boyfriend’s wife – Screenshot

- Advertisement -

Joyce Bokaye who has refused to bury her head in shame has finally reacted to the curses from her new boyfriend’s wife who is currently based in Germany.

The lionhearted Kumawood actress has openly clapped back at the wife of the man she’s currently dating with sheer arrogance.

Instead of being ashamed of dissolving a marriage, the actress has summoned the courage to fire bullets at the heartbroken wife.

According to Joyce Boakye in her rejoinder to Adwoa, she has never snatched any man from her and will never wreck the matrimonial home of any lady.

She went on to assert that, she only trying to save Nana from her abusive wife who might end his life if someone doesn’t intervene.

Blatant Joyce Bokaye additionally advised wives to love and respect their husbands so that no other woman can snatch them from their roofs.