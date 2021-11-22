type here...
GhPageEntertainmentJoyce Boakye breaks silence on the curses from her new boyfriend's wife...
Entertainment

Joyce Boakye breaks silence on the curses from her new boyfriend’s wife – Screenshot

By Armani Brooklyn
Joyce Boakye - Nana - Adwoa
Joyce Boakye - Nana - Adwoa
- Advertisement -

Joyce Bokaye who has refused to bury her head in shame has finally reacted to the curses from her new boyfriend’s wife who is currently based in Germany.

The lionhearted Kumawood actress has openly clapped back at the wife of the man she’s currently dating with sheer arrogance.

READ ALSO: Joyce Boakye’s new boyfriend’s German wife curses her – Screenshots

Instead of being ashamed of dissolving a marriage, the actress has summoned the courage to fire bullets at the heartbroken wife.

According to Joyce Boakye in her rejoinder to Adwoa, she has never snatched any man from her and will never wreck the matrimonial home of any lady.

She went on to assert that, she only trying to save Nana from her abusive wife who might end his life if someone doesn’t intervene.

READ ALSO: Volta Region: 15-year-old girl found dead in a water tank

Blatant Joyce Bokaye additionally advised wives to love and respect their husbands so that no other woman can snatch them from their roofs.

Source:GHpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, November 22, 2021
Accra
broken clouds
84.2 ° F
84.2 °
84.2 °
70 %
3.1mph
71 %
Mon
83 °
Tue
86 °
Wed
86 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
86 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News