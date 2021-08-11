type here...
Joyce Boakye reacts to the alleged chat between herself and Asamoah Gyan (video)

By Mr. Tabernacle
A few hours following the leaked chat between herself and Asamoah Gyan that set social media ablaze, Kumawood actress Joyce Boakye has responded in a new video.

READ ALSO: Alleged chat of Asamoah Gyan begging to date actress Joyce Boakye leaks online

Shocked at how the chat has fast gone viral, the popular Kumawood actress said she has nothing doing with the footballer and that the viral chats are fake.

She believes the chat is just a plot by someone who probably might not like her to dent her image and create problems for her.

“I don’t understand, but some people are good at editing here in Ghana. Looking at the chat is funny. I’m sure someone intentionally framed this up to make it look real.”

Joyce in the video established that she doesn’t even know Asamoah Gyan in person to talk about having his contact and to crown it all having affair with him.

Irked Joyce vented out her frustrations after the alleged chat went viral on social media in the video below;

She, however, beseech the general public to disregard the chat and its content stating that none of what has gone rife is true.

Source:GHPAGE

