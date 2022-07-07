- Advertisement -

About a few days ago, Joyce Boakye’s ex-boyfriend identified as Richmond went deep into her previous affair with the actress.

According to him in an audio recording, Joyce Boakye had nothing when he first met her and she used to borrow salt and fish to spice up her food.

He went on to say that the actress begged him for his love. Richmond who seemed very furious disclosed that Joyce battled candidiasis for weeks and couldn’t have cured the condition if not for his monetary assistance.

READ ALSO: Joyce Boakye went for blood money – Ex-boyfriend goes all out on actress

He further revealed that Joyce sometime ago when they were together came to him for assistance to see a juju man for money rituals.

He added that the Kumawood actress told him she was in dire need of becoming rich so she wanted to involve herself in Juju. Fast forward, Richmond confirmed in his rant that Joyce ended up going to Juju man to get money.

Joyce Bokaye has finally broken silence on the trending sika duro claims that has taken over social media trends.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with GhPage’s Abena Gold, Joyce Boakye rubbished all the sika duro claims and even asserted that she never had an interest in Richmond and not to talk of dating him

According to Joyce Boakye, it was Richmond who wanted to convenience her to go for sika duro from Maame Water.

She also dropped a series of hot audios Richmond sent to him in which he can be clearly heard persuading her to visit Maame Water for money.

Listen to the audio below to know more…

Now, it seems Joyce Boakye is the one telling the truth in this whole saga because she has been able to drop shreds of evidence to wash herself clean out of the mud.