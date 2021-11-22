Joyce Boakye’s new boyfriend’s German wife curses her – Screenshots

- Advertisement -

Just days after flaunting her new lover, controversial and blow-hard Kumawood actress, Joyce Boakye has landed in a hot soup following the curses from a bitter and infuriated wife.

According to a Ghanaian-born German-based lady who goes by the name Adwoa, Joyce Boakye’s new boyfriend is her husband.

In a series of curses-themed posts that’s has been shared by Adwoa on Instagram, she called out her husband for being a fool for abandoning her and their kids to go after a cheap girl like Joyce Boakye.

Pained Adwoa also vowed to mercilessly deal with Joyce Boakye for trying to ruin her matrimonial home with her “husband snatching lifestyle”.

Adwoa who is ready to devour Joyce Boakye like a hungry lion also disclosed in one of her posts that she went under the knife with all the 4 kids she has with Nana.

Take a look at the screenshots below to know more…