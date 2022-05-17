- Advertisement -

Just when we are still dealing with one instance of madness from the quarters of Nana Abena Korkor in our local digital space, another case of psychological imbecility has reared its ugly head.

Only about a week ago, the Ghanaian socialite sent social media into a meltdown after with her nude photo and video for reasons best known to her.

It looks like Ms Korkor has got a challenger in stripping as former HIV/AIDS ambassador Joyce Dzidzor Mensah is giving her a run for her money.

Joyce has sheepishly followed in her tracks by releasing a video of her twerking half-naked, wearing only two-piece blue underwear.

Watch the video below.

It’s already public knowledge that Abena Korkor has Bipolar disorder which triggers some uncanny behaviours. Some popular result of her series of episodes is the exposé of her sexual secrets.

Well, Joyce Dzidzor who has been involved in so many escapades and shenanigans on the internet also suffers from two mental disorders, according to her own narrative.

In a 2019 interview, she revealed she suffers from both bipolar disorder and ‘love’ disorder.

It looks like we are in for a long ride of inappropriate sexual behaviour as far as these two still have access to the internet.