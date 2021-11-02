Juaben MCE nominee arrested for allegedly paying bribes to Assembly Members

- Advertisement -

The President’s nominee for Juaben Municipal Assembly Alex Sarfo Kantanka has been arrested by the police for allegedly paying bribe to the Assembly Members.

The Ghana Police Service in a statement revealed that Mr Alex Sarfo Kantanka was arrested after a video of him demanding a return of money he paid to members went viral.

The MCE nominee was later granted a self-recognizance bail after his statement was taken to assist in investigations.

Read full statement below;

Just yesterday, a video of the Juaben MCE nominee went viral where he was angrily demanding monies he paid to assembly members to accept his nomination.

Out of the 26 total votes cast in the presence of the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, the nominee secured 10 Yes votes as against 15 No votes with 1 rejected ballot.

The disappointed nominee who could not control his anger rained insults and curses on the assembly members.

Watch the video below;