Nana Aba Anamoah celebrated her 42nd birthday yesterday who was full of gifts and surprises from people far and closer to the celebrated journalist.

Her birthday saw lot of gifts and surprises being showered on her, with a birthday party at her house to crown it all.

Nana Aba who is a staunch supporter for Premier league side Manchester United got a surprise birthday wish video from midfielder Juan Manuel Mata García.

The birthday party at her house was undeniably amazing and full of fun, happiness, joy and of course more gifts.

Media mogul Bola Ray and other media personalities joined her in her house to have a blast as she celebrated her birthday with more gifts coming in from people.

Watch the video below:

The broadcaster from all indication really enjoyed her birthday with all the people around.