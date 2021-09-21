- Advertisement -

A staffer at the Jubilee House, the seat of Ghana’s Presidency, has been dragged to the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to be investigated for his display of wealth at the birthday party of the children of celebrity comedian Afia Schwarzenegger.

A private citizen named Eric Adjei, according to a publication by GhanaFeed, petitioned the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to investigate the lavish lifestyle of one Dominic Oppong Adjei alias ‘Konkonsa’ who has suddenly gone from rags to riches.

In his petition, Eric Adjei charged CHRAJ to investigate the source of Mr Dominic Oppong Adjei’s opulence and lavish style even though presidential staffers have not been paid in 8 months.

According to him, the man gifted a physical cash prize purported to be $10,000 each to James and John Irvin, totalling $20,000.00, on their 20th birthday.

Portions of the petition as cited by the tabloid read:

“I am submitting this petition invoking article 218 (a) of the 1992 constitution, which provides Commission Of Human Right and Administrative Justice to investigate complaints of violations of fundamental rights and freedoms, injustice, corruption, abuse of power and unfair treatment of any person by a public officer in the exercise of his official duties,” the petition said.

It added, “This action has been necessitated by the recent opulence and displace of wealth and open public utterances on the media about his riches uncharacteristic of him in the immediate past.”

“A video which has gone viral on social media reveals that the Presidential staffer (public officer) gifted a physical cash price supposed to be $10,000 each to two gentlemen totaling $20,000.00 at a birthday party of the children of celebrity comedian Afia Schwarzenegger held in Accra a few weeks ago,” the petition stated.

It is not clear when the petition was submitted to CHRAJ.

On August 21, James and John Irvin celebrated their 20th birthdays, and their mother couldn’t contain her delight as she presented them with a large cake filled with GHC50 notes and other gifts.

Afia Schwarzenegger gave her twin boys one of the most unusual bits of advice during their birthday celebration, aside from the expensive gifts.

