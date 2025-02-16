type here...
Jude Bellingham’s red card costs Madrid in La Liga title race

By Kwasi Asamoah
Jude Bellingham red card

Jose Luis Munuera’s decision to send off the Englishman hurt Carlo Ancelotti’s side as they had to settle for a 1-1 draw

Real Madrid dropped crucial points in the title race on Saturday, a controversial red card shown to Jude Bellingham forcing them to settle for a frustrating 1-1 draw with Osasuna.

Bellingham was given his marching orders for an apparent comment made to the referee in a chippy contest, forcing Los Blancos to play 50 minutes with 10 men. And although they had their chances, they were made to settle for a draw.

Madrid were firmly in control early on. There was a real zip to Los Blancos’ play, Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr buzzing around while Bellingham orchestrated behind them. Mbappe grabbed the opener after 15 minutes, Federico Valverde creating it as he pinged a fine cross to the near post, which the Frenchman flicked home after cutting across his man.

But things changed swiftly. A series of strong challenges on Mbappe incensed the Madrid bench, and Carlo Ancelotti was booked. The game got worse shortly before the half-time whistle when Bellingham was shown a straight red for a series of remarks made towards the referee.

The second half saw Osasuna take control. They equalised on the hour mark when veteran striker Ante Budimir converted from the spot after an Eduardo Camavinga foul, which served to further anger the Madrid bench. Vinicius was then denied of a wonder-goal by a fine clearance before Luka Modric blasted over from close range. Mbappe had one last chance in stoppage time – which the goalkeeper was equal to with a fine stop. An Atletico Madrid win later in the day could see them seize top spot. Title race well and truly on.

Florence Obinim

Benedicta Gaffah can never be my co-wife – Florence Obinim breaks silence

E-LEVY will be abolished when NDC comes to power in 2024 - Aseidu Nketiah

Asiedu Nketiah vows to track down Ken Ofori-Atta

