Judge sentenced man to 12 months with hard labour for cursing police with Antoa

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Police arrest man in public
Arrested-
A young man has been jailed by the Kasoa District Court for allegedly cursing Policemen with Antoa and some other river gods in the country.

The convict is a driver but on the day of the incident was acting as a trotro mate and was stopped by some police personnel on the road for a quick search of their belongings.

According to the source, during the search, his items were poured on the floor and he questioned the police as to why they would pour his items on the ground and leave the other items belonging to the other people in the car.

He added that the policemen didn’t try at all for doing that to him. This got the policemen angry with him forcing one of them to slap him from behind.

One other policeman joined in to beat him and this forced the driver to curse them with Antoa but his decision to curse them made things worse for him as they handcuffed and took him to Kasoa police station.

He was kept overnight at the police station and was processed for court the next morning where the judge handed him a 12-month jail term.

See the court document below:

Source:GhPage

