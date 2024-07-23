type here...
Juju and sabotaging: Actor Bediide goes deep into the dark side of the movie industry (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Juju and sabotaging Actor Bediide goes deep into the dark side of the movie industry (Video)

Talented Ghanaian actor, Bediide, has gone deep into the dark side of Kumawood during an exclusive interview with GhPage.

Speaking with Abena Gold, Bediide confirmed the long-held notion that some actors and actresses resort to dark magic to sabotage their colleagues.

According to Bediide, the movie industry is competition-driven driven hence some actors and actresses go to the extreme to be in the spotlight all the time.

Bediide also disclosed that some actors also gossip to directors to change the roles of their colleagues when they sense that it’ll elevate their careers.

The actor also used the opportunity to thank Mcbrown, Agya Koo and Bill Asamoah for always coaching and guiding him in his career.

Watch the video below to know more…

Source:GHpage

