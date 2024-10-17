Juju Is Real- Kweku Darlington Says

“Sika Aba Fie” Hitmaker, Kweku Darlington has opined that everything that has name exist.

The young musician was speaking during an interview on Property FM monitored by Ghpage.com when he made that statement.

Kweku Darlington claims he doesn’t understand why some Ghanaians will doubt the existence of dwarfs and juju.

According to him, he strongly believes in those things because he has personally experienced them, saying that anyone that does not believe in them has not yet experienced it.

He said, “In this world, anything that has a name truly exists. So we should keep that in mind. Anything we heard from our parents is real”.

Adding that “If you’ve ever heard the name dwarf, it exists. But maybe you’ve not seen it. Witchcraft is also real, so let it be in your mind that it exists”.

Kweku Darlington concluded that “when you haven’t seen or faces something you will doubt it. But when it happens to you, you will understand and believe that juju is real”.