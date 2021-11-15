- Advertisement -

Dancehall artiste AK Songstress has shared her personal experience of battling black magic, known in local parlance as juju, in her line of work as an artist in Ghana.

Speaking in an interview with Graphic Showbiz, the ‘Jonathan’ singer said she had heard of the use of juju in the entertainment industry but had no idea that she would have an experience with it.

According to AK Songstress, since her latest song ‘Jonathan’ – which she released about a month ago – gained international appeal, she has been battling one illness after the other.

She attributed her unwellness to spiritual attacks.



“I recall hearing these kinds of stories but my team and I did not take it seriously. We figured it was just one of the many stories we hear but with the little I have seen, it is very true. People are doing things, taking people to places. I was fighting sex for collaborations not knowing that there was a bigger fight,” AK Songstress told Graphic Showbiz in a phone conversation.

“l have not been well since this song got the attention it is getting. It has a lot of views on social media platforms; when you go on Tik Tok we have about 20 million views, the number of people who are using it for their skits is just encouraging and just when I am getting there, it’s one illness to the other and it is not normal.”

“I know you will ask me why I think it is spiritual but I would rather keep that to myself. I would rather keep where I went, who said what etc to myself but one thing I know for sure is that there is juju in the system,” she added.

The Funky Fresh singer also noted that due to those spiritual attacks she had to leave the country.

“I am currently out of the country because as they say, out of sight is out of mind so I’m working on getting back on my feet.”

“As I’m talking to you, I passed out a few days ago. I just don’t understand. Don’t we have enough issues to tackle already? Why all these? I put in a lot of work to get my songs out there. It is these same people who will ask you why you do not have a hit song etc and when you get it too, they attack you,” she stated.

When asked whether there wasn’t a medical explanation for whatever she was experiencing, she said although she hasn’t been to the hospital she’s of the greatest conviction that it it’s purely spiritual.

“I haven’t been to the hospital but I know for sure it is not medical, the passing out episodes are not ones that last long. I regain consciousness within a short time,” she added.

On how she is doing currently, AK Songstress said: “I am doing well and getting better; my management is also working around the clock to make sure I get better. We are fighting back. Honestly, I agreed to this interview because it is Graphic Showbiz and your firm has been very instrumental in my growth and journey.”