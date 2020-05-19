Bernard Nyarko died from visiting a juju man -Colleague actor/friend drops bombshell (Video)

News of the death of Bishop Bernard Nyarko hit Ghanaians hard with industry players and Ghanaians all over the world mourning the loss of another renowned actor who has blessed our screens with tremendous acting skills. However, a new report claims Juju killed Bernard Nyarko, the renowned actor.

Just like with the death of every other celebrity in Ghana, Bernard Nyarko’s death has been surrounded by a lot of mystery and controversy with the internet flooded with opinions of people concerning the cause of his death.

In an interview with Ogyam who happens to be a colleague actor and close friend to the late Bishop, he made some shocking revelations about the cause of Bishop Bernard Nyarko’s demise.

Bishop Bernard Nyarko

Ogyam confirmed news circulating that the family of the late Bishop decided not to allow industry players or the press to visit him while he was still in critical condition. Ogyam went on to pin the decision of keeping the late Bishop from public eye on Bernard’s mother.

He went further by saying that that decision was wrong because industry players like Nana Ama Mcbrown, Matilda Ofori, Emelia Brobbey, and he himself who were denied access to the late Bernard during those hard times had no bad intentions but only meant well.

Furthermore, he revealed that the late Bernard’s constant criticism of the movie industry amazed him because it was the same industry he labeled evil that made him.

Ogyam submitted that Bishop Bernard Nyarko when alive must have had firsthand experience of the evil he spoke of so much in the movie industry.

He insinuated that juju killed Bernard Nyarko and that his desire to succeed as an actor is what led him to seek extra spiritual help.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW WITH OGYAM BELOW

Bishop Nyarko’s family is still yet to respond to these allegations made by Ogyam. We will keep our listeners informed as to any new developments.