Juju never caused the downfall of Kumawood – Ola Michael ‘clashes’ with Portia Asare

The discussions about the issues that caused the downfall and literal collapse of the Ghanaian movie industry seem never to end.

During a recent interview, Portia Asare suggested that the collapse of the industry was largely because of the decision of some people to allegedly use juju (black magic) on their colleagues because they felt they were doing better than them.

Reacting to Portia’s submissions on UTV’s United Showbiz program, popular movie director and producer, Ola Michael argued that Portia Asare’s claims are quite false.

According to Ola Michael, there are a lot of factors that caused the downfall of the movie industry.

But the supposed use of juju because some actors would be the least of them.



He mentioned that one of the biggest things that caused the troubles of the industry was how the producers kept releasing a lot of movies into the system when the consumers were the same people.

The current host of Near FM’s Midmorning mentioned that at a point, the Kumawood industry, for instance, had producers releasing about 20 movies into the system, and all these movies were part 1 and 2.

He added that it was not too logical because the people who were buying the movies were quite small and at the point they got fed up, the industry started to collapse.

The second argument he made was that the industry failed to catch up early with the trends.

Because at the time some countries were producing movies on DVD tapes, the Ghanaian industry was still stuck on CVD, which did not give the movies the best quality because on how the monies were compressed on it.