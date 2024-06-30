Juju or Holy Spirit: Watch as Bishop Bonegas makes a man go mad during live interview

Bishop Dr. Bonegas, founder and general overseer of Great Fire Pentecostal International, has ignited a whirlwind of controversy and intrigue after making a man go mad during a live TV interview.

The incident occurred during an exclusive interview with GhPage’s Rashad, leaving viewers and the general public in shock.

The extraordinary event happened after Rashad, the interviewer, challenged Bishop Bonegas’s claim of possessing spiritual powers capable of altering a person’s mental state.

Rising to the challenge, Bishop Bonegas confidently declared that he could make a sane man lose touch with reality using the spiritual power vested in him.

In a dramatic demonstration, Bishop Bonegas directed his powers towards a young man who was calmly seated and enjoying the live interview.

Within moments, the young man began exhibiting signs of madness, much to the astonishment of the live audience.

Before the incident, Bishop Bonegas clarified that the induced madness would only last a few minutes, after which the young man would return to his normal state.

True to his word, the young man eventually regained his senses, reinforcing the bishop’s claims of his spiritual prowess.

Following the incident, Bishop Bonegas asserted that his powers were divinely granted and directly from God.

He recounted previous instances of his miraculous abilities, including an event years ago in Darkuman where he made a man go mad, leaving him to roam the streets naked and mentally unstable to this day.

The man of God also shared his extraordinary life story, filled with bizarre incidents from birth.

He narrated how a word from his mouth once paralyzed his mother, further illustrating the unusual nature of his spiritual journey.

The trending miracle has set tongues wagging, with reactions ranging from awe to scepticism.

Many internet users have taken to social media to express their disbelief and curiosity, debating whether the event was a genuine miracle or a staged performance.

Bishop Bonegas, known for his bold claims and miraculous acts, has long been a controversial figure in Ghana’s religious landscape.

His latest miracle has added to his mystique, drawing both followers who believe in his divine powers and critics who question the authenticity of his miracles.

As the public continues to grapple with the astonishing event witnessed in the trending video, the debate over Bishop Bonegas’s powers persists.

Whether viewed as an act of divine intervention or a theatrical performance, the incident has undeniably captured the attention and imagination of many.

Watch the video below to know more…