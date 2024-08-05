type here...
Juju & getting paralyzed throughout the night – Wayoosi goes deep into Dr Likee’s spiritual attacks (Video)

Veteran actor, Wayoosi, has reacted to Dr Likee’s recent hint at exiting the skit-making industry.

In a recent interview that has since become a national topic, emotional Dr Likee alleged that he has lost interest in skit-making.

During the interview, Dr Likee lamented over the fact that he has now turned into an enemy for most of the people he feeds and mentors.

As asserted by pained Dr Likee, the ungrateful people he feeds insult him and his late mother when he’s away.

The award-winning skit maker also fumed about the stubbornness of his mentees

Well, Wayoosi has also shared his thoughts on the trending issue and according to him, Dr Likee suffers a lot of spiritual attacks.

He also recounted how Dr Likee once called him in a panic mode but he got paralysed throughout the whole night.

Source:GHpage

