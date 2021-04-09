The Juju woman who allegedly told the two Kasoa teenagers to bring body parts of a child and GH¢5000 for money rituals leading to the gruesome killing of 10 years old Ismael we’re told is a 2 months old nursing mother.

This latest development that has come up follows the Juju Woman’s arrest on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, from her hideout at Amanase a town near Suhum in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

According to a report obtained, the accused juju woman (Traditional Priestess) after her arrest had to breastfeed her baby and that was how it discovered that she is a nursing mother of a 2 months old baby.

Listen to the full details in the video below;

This has come as a shocker to Ghanaians. The question everybody is asking now is ‘how can a mother who knows the pain of childbirth cause the innocent child of another woman to be killed?’.

Meantime, the two youngsters have been remanded into police custody for two weeks. They will be brought back to the court on 20th April 2021.

One of the two killers will be retained at the Kasoa police station and the remaining boy will be kept at Budumburam police station for the span of the remand.

Felix Nyarko who is a minor will be adjudicated at the juvenile court whiles Nicholas Kini, 18, will be tried at the Ofankor District Court.

