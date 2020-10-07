Has Juliet Ibrahim finally tied the knot in a secret wedding? – Photos

Actress Juliet Ibrahim according to pictures flying on social media suggests she has finally tied the knot in a beautiful secret wedding ceremony.

In accordance with the new photos of the actress that has surfaced online, she has married popular Nigerian DJ cum MC VJ Adams.

Her ‘marriage’ comes after her failed relationship with two public figures, the son Of Kantanka group of companies, Sarfo Kantanka Jnr and Iceberg Slim, a Nigerian music superstar.

It was rumoured some time ago that Juliet Ibrahim was dating a real estate mogul after she shared half photos of him in a car with her.

Well, she has landed for herself another good gig of a husband who might not fail her this time. Congratulations.

Her wedding was hashtagged #TheIbrahims. Check out beautiful photos of their wedding;

Juliet Ibrahim and VJ Adams

