Award-winning actress, entrepreneur and mother, Juliet Ibrahim has finally opened up on why she ended her affair with one of her exes whom she refused to mention his name but social media users have assumed it’s with Nigerian rapper professionally known as Iceberg Slim.

According to the beautiful actress, she left the toxic relationship because she was treated like a sex worker who was working to bail herself out.

Speaking in an interview with Nigerian podcaster and Youtuber popularly known as Chuda, the actress firmly stated that anytime she told the ex that she wasn’t in the mood for sex, he would lift her up and pin her against the wall to aggressively thrust her.

She continued that she once was camped and raped on a daily until her sister came to her rescue.

In her own words;

I told him what he did was rape and he said but we were in a relationship. But was I ready, that was the question, did I say I was In the mood? I kept saying no, stop it, stop it, you pin me down and you’re doing whatever you wanted to do and you’re smiling saying don’t worry and you’re kissing whilst I’m crying, that means you’re a rapist and I had to leave that relationship.

And now, this is to the guys, If a woman says no, it’s NO. Under no circumstances should you force yourself on her.

Many ladies are suffering in abusive relationships but they can’t voice out their pains because of the unhealthy stigma attached to vociferous ladies by the society.