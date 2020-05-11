Juliet Ibrahim sparks pregnancy rumours in a new video on social media

- Advertisement -

Actress Juliet Ibrahim has caused social media uproar after posting a video of herself with a protruding belly like a pregnant woman showing her baby bump.

READ ALSO: Pepperdem Ministries appeals to Police to arrest Afia Schwarzenegger

One thing which really got almost everyone’s attention is her protruding belly like a baby bump which seems like she’s some months pregnant.

The video after it surfaced online has since gone viral. This has made netizens wonder if indeed the actress is expecting a child or she made the video just after she finished eating.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

READ ALSO: Nana Agradaa finally reacts to Kennedy Agyapong’s warnings to her

Yesterday was mother’s day and the actress probably was celebrating herself as a mother hence the video of herself protruding belly like a pregnant woman dancing to some good tunes.