Entertainment Juliet Ibrahim sparks pregnancy rumours in a new video on social media
Juliet Ibrahim sparks pregnancy rumours in a new video on social media

By Mr. Tabernacle
0
Actress Juliet Ibrahim has caused social media uproar after posting a video of herself with a protruding belly like a pregnant woman showing her baby bump.

One thing which really got almost everyone’s attention is her protruding belly like a baby bump which seems like she’s some months pregnant.

The video after it surfaced online has since gone viral. This has made netizens wonder if indeed the actress is expecting a child or she made the video just after she finished eating.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

Yesterday was mother’s day and the actress probably was celebrating herself as a mother hence the video of herself protruding belly like a pregnant woman dancing to some good tunes.

