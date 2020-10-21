- Advertisement -

It seems Jullie Jay Kanz, the former publicist of Joyce Blessing is not sitting down to take any curses from Gospel musician, Joyce Blessing.

The artists’ manager, publicist, and blogger has hit back at Joyce Blessing a few hours after the gospel musician cursed her and her future generation.

In a post on her social media handle, Jullie Jay used the famous curse in the Holy Bible at Psalm 109 to reply to the singer’s curses.

Psalm 109 basically is a plea to God to fight false accusers and to drastically deal with the accuser and his/her entire future generation.

The chapter in the Bible is so deadly that even pastors are careful when using it to curse their enemies. But it appears Jullie Jay feels she has no option but to resort to it to fight her ‘false accusers’

In a simple message shared on her Facebook page, Jullie Jay wrote: Psalm 109. Well, you don’t need a seer to know who it is directed at.

Jullie Jay hits back at Joyce Blessing

Read the full chapter at Psalm 109 below

PSALM 109

Plea for Judgment of False Accusers

To the Chief Musician. A Psalm of David.

1 Do not keep silent,

O God of my praise!

2 For the mouth of the wicked and the mouth of the deceitful

Have opened against me;

They have spoken against me with a lying tongue.

3 They have also surrounded me with words of hatred,

And fought against me without a cause.

4 In return for my love they are my accusers,

But I give myself to prayer.

5 Thus they have rewarded me evil for good,

And hatred for my love.

6 Set a wicked man over him,

And let an accuser stand at his right hand.

7 When he is judged, let him be found guilty,

And let his prayer become sin.

8 Let his days be few,

And let another take his office.

9 let his children be fatherless,

And his wife a widow.

10 Let his children 2continually be vagabonds, and beg;

Let them 3seek their bread also from their desolate places.

11 Let the creditor seize all that he has,

And let strangers plunder his labor.

12 Let there be none to extend mercy to him,

Nor let there be any to favor his fatherless children.

13 Let his 4posterity be cut off,

And in the generation following let their name be blotted out.

14 Let the iniquity of his fathers be remembered before the Lord,

And let not the sin of his mother be blotted out.

15 Let them be continually before the Lord,

That He may cut off the memory of them from the earth;

16 Because he did not remember to show mercy,

But persecuted the poor and needy man,

That he might even slay the broken in heart.

17 As he loved cursing, so let it come to him;

As he did not delight in blessing, so let it be far from him.

18 As he clothed himself with cursing as with his garment,

So let it renter his body like water,

And like oil into his bones.

19 Let it be to him like the garment which covers him,

And for a belt with which he girds himself continually.

20 Let this be the Lord’s reward to my accusers,

And to those who speak evil against my person.

21 But You, O God the Lord,

Deal with me for Your name’s sake;

Because Your mercy is good, deliver me.

22 For I am poor and needy,

And my heart is wounded within me.

23 I am gone like a shadow when it lengthens;

I am shaken off like a locust.

24 My knees are weak through fasting,

And my flesh is feeble from lack of fatness.

25 I also have become a reproach to them;

When they look at me, they shake their heads.

26 Help me, O Lord my God!

Oh, save me according to Your mercy,

27 That they may know that this is Your hand—

That You, Lord, have done it!

28 Let them curse, but You bless;

When they arise, let them be ashamed,

But let your servant rejoice.

29 Let my accusers be clothed with shame,

And let them cover themselves with their own disgrace as with a mantle.

30 I will greatly praise the Lord with my mouth;

Yes, aI will praise Him among the multitude.

31 For He shall stand at the right hand of the poor,

To save him from those 5who condemn him.

Jullie Jay Kanz was the publicist and road manager for Joyce Blessing. At a point in their relationship, she moved to stay with Joyce Blessing and her husband who also doubles as her manager.

But over the few months, their relation turned sour after Joyce Blessing sought a divorce from her husband, Dave Joy.

Right in the middle of their divorce has always been Jullie Jay. Sources claim she was dating Dave Jo secretly.

However, she came out to explain the musician was rather cheating with her gym instructor, and that caused the divorce.

Joyce Blessing has always maintained Jullie Jay and Dave Joy are sabotaging her. She even created a new online platform because she claims the two have hijacked her online platforms.

It’s in that regard Joyce Blessing on Tuesday 20th October sent audio to Jullie Jay cursing her and her future generation never to have peace as long as she is alive

Well, it appears October is the month of curses. About a week ago, Selly Galley, the wife of Praye Titia also rained curses on a netizen who called her horror and barren.