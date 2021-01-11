- Advertisement -

The former publicist for gospel musician Joyce Blessings, Jullie Jay Kanz has professed her undying love for Dave Joy who happens to be the former husband and manager of Joyce Blessing on his birthday.

The trio in the latter part of 2020 was in the news several times after it was alleged by Joyce Blessing that Julie has secretly been having an affair with her now ex-husband.

Though the blogger refused to speak on the issue at first, she later came out to deny the claims while dropping a deep secret about the gospel musician.

Fast forward to 2021, Dave Joy celebrated his birthday yesterday and got a lot of well-wishes from friends, families and others but the message from the former publicist of his ex-wife caught our attention.

She posted: “Happy birthday to you my dear Dave. Thank you for being an amazing brother and father dear. I pray that God will restore whatever you have lost all these years. This is a new beginning and HE’s going to increase you from grace to grace. I love you”

See screenshot below:

Julie Jay Kanz

After her post so people are of the view that she actually has/had something doing with Dave Joy because her former wife has never penned down such sweet words for him before.