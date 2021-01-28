- Advertisement -

Former publicist of Joyce Blessing, Jullie Jay Kanz has wadded into the saga between Joyce Blessing and Cecilia Marfo.

It would be remembered that barely a week ago, Joyce Blessing during a song ministration got the shock of her life when her colleague Cecilia Marfo angrily snatched the microphone from her.

After snatching the microphone from her, the next thing that came from her mouth was for Joyce Blessing to go back to her husband.

The move by Cecilia Marfo angered a lot of people who bashed her for her act saying the move is uncalled for adding that its high time Cecilia is brought to book.

Some other people sided with Cecilia Marfo saying the holy spirit has no respect for anyone.

The latest person to comment on the matter is Jullie who took to her social media to send out a cryptic message to her former boss.

She posted: “And once the storm is over, you won’t remember how you made it through. How you managed to survive. You won’t even be sure whether the storm is really over. But one thing is certain. When you come out of the storm, you won’t be the same person who walked in.”

See screenshot below: