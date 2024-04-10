Junior Pope is not dead- new reports

- Advertisement -

The information available at the news desk of Ghpage.com is that popular Nollywood actor, Junior Pope is still alive.

This comes after it was reported that the actor bought his ticket to the land of silence when dusk fell today.

Per the earlier report, the actor was said to have drowned while returning from a movie location with his colleagues in a boat when they fell into Anam River in Anambra State.

The new reports have falsified the initial reports, saying Junior Pope is still alive and kicking.