GhPageEntertainment"Junior Shatta Cobra": Obaapa Gladys names son after Shatta Wale - VIDEO
Entertainment

“Junior Shatta Cobra”: Obaapa Gladys names son after Shatta Wale – VIDEO

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Current internet sensation, Obaapa Gladys has been the tongue of town for some weeks now after her ‘Cobra’ song went viral this past weeks.

Shatta Wale has since then shown her massive love and support on his social media platforms especially X formerly called Twitter.

Obaapa used the opportunity she had on Max24 to show her profound gratitude and appreciation to the dancehall king by naming her already grown son after him.

According to Obaapa Gladys, she has noticed the love Shatta Wale has shown her and she loves him very much for that.

Speaking on a possible feature, the viral ‘cobra’ crooner asserted that, it’ll be a dream come true.

Watch the video below

